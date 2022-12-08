Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Fret Over Fed Policy

U.S. Treasury moved higher Thursday as investors assessed the outlook for the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and awaited key inflation data slated for Friday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.447% at 7:06 a.m. ET after rising by around 4 basis points. It had fallen by as many as 9 basis points on Wednesday. The 2-year Treasury yield was last up by around 2 basis points at 4.274%.

Yields and price move in opposite directions. One basis points equals 0.01%.

Uneasiness about the Fed's policy plans around interest rates continued as mixed economic data suggested to many investors that interest rates would need to be hiked further and remain higher for longer.

The Fed has been battling with persistently high inflation throughout 2022 and has raised rates by a total of 375 basis points during the year, including four consecutive 75 basis point increases. Many investors are concerned that this pace would the U.S. economy into a recession.

Investors have therefore been scanning economic data releases for hints about the state of the economy and inflation ahead of the Fed's next meeting on Dec. 13-14. A 50 basis point rate hike is widely expected to be announced then.

On the data front, weekly initial jobless claims figures are expected on Thursday, and November's producer price index data — which measures wholesale inflation — on Friday.