Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Fall Slightly Ahead of Fed Meeting

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC

Source: NYSE

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday ahead of the key Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2.8 basis points to 1.544% at around 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 1.1 basis points to 1.957%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Fed's two-day meeting will conclude on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a press conference, in which Chairman Jerome Powell will give more detail on the central bank's plans for monetary policy.

The Fed is expected to announce that it will begin winding down its $120 billion monthly bond buying program, as part of a normalization of monetary policy.

Money Report

United States 8 mins ago

‘As We Move Forward, Pay Will Be More Transparent': How Hybrid Work Could Improve Pay Equity Nationwide, According to HR Experts

Technology 17 mins ago

Elizabeth Holmes Said She Was the ‘Ultimate Decision Maker' at Theranos in 2017 Deposition as Her Defense Team Argues the Opposite in Criminal Trial

Meanwhile, key jobs data is also due out this week, with the latest ADP employment change report set to be released on Wednesday and the nonfarm payrolls reported slated to come out on Friday.

An auction is scheduled to be held on Tuesday for $34 billion of 52-week bills.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatesJoe BidenCOVID-19Markets
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us