Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Treasury Secretary Bessent says he's likely to meet with China again in ‘next few weeks' to work on bigger agreement

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discusses the temporary U.S.-China trade agreement in a news conference in Geneva on May 12, 2025.
Fabrice Coffrini | Afp | Getty Images
  • The exact details of the meeting, such as location, have not been set, but there is a now a "mechanism" for further talks, Bessent said.
  • The 20% fentanyl-related tariff from the U.S. remains in place, so most Chinese goods face a 30% rate in total, down from 145% previously.
  • Global stock markets rallied sharply on Monday after the tariff pause was announced.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that he expects to meet with Chinese officials again in the coming weeks to continue trade negotiations.

"I would imagine in the next few weeks we will be meeting again to get rolling on a more fulsome agreement," Bessent said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The exact details of the meeting, such as location, have not been set, but there is a now a "mechanism" for further talks, Bessent said.

The comments come after the U.S. and China announced a 90-day pause on most of the tariffs the countries had imposed on one another, following a meeting between Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Chinese officials in Switzerland over the weekend.

"What we have with the Chinese is a mechanism to avoid upward tariff pressure," Bessent said Monday.

Money Report

News 13 mins ago

Opt out or get scraped: UK's AI copyright shakeup has Elton John, Dua Lipa fighting back

News 18 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Under the 90-day pause, both countries lowered their baseline tariff rate by 115 percentage points to 10%. The 20% fentanyl-related tariff from the U.S. remains in place, so most Chinese goods face a 30% rate in total, down from 145% previously.

Bessent said that there was a "very long and in-depth sidebar" regarding fentanyl between two officials at the meeting.

"I think that we saw here in Geneva that the Chinese are now serious about assisting the U.S. in stopping the flow of precursor drugs," Bessent said.

Global stock markets rallied sharply on Monday after the tariff pause was announced, and U.S. equity futures pointed to a sharp jump when the market opens in New York.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us