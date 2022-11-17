Treasury Bonds Hold Steady as Investors Await Key Housing Data

Treasury bonds were almost flat on Thursday as markets looked ahead to the release of key data from the housing sector, which could provide further insights into the state of the U.S. economy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up by less than a basis point to 3.6990% as of 03:26 AM ET. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.3612% after dipping by less than a basis point.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Traders awaited the release of housing start and preliminary building permit figures for October. The sector has been impacted by rising prices of materials and higher mortgage rates.

Investors will therefore be looking to the fresh data for hints about how the U.S. economy is faring in light of persistent inflation and high interest rates.

Markets also continued to digest recent economic data, including Wednesday's retail sales figures which came in hotter than expected and reflected solid consumer spending despite rising prices.

Concerns about the state of the U.S economy have spread amongst investors as many are skeptical about the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, arguing that it could lead to a recession.

Hopes for a slowdown of rate hikes were boosted by recent wholesale and consumer price index data, which suggested that inflationary pressures are easing.

Investors are therefore closely watching a series of Fed speaker remarks taking place this week for clues about the central bank's policy plans.