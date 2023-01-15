Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid Easing Inflation

Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling.

The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday.

Nevertheless, investing in this uncertain environment can be tricky.

To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top pros, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records.

Alphabet

Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) is a frontrunner in every major trend in technology, including the growth of mobile engagement, online activities, digital advertising and cloud computing. Additionally, its focus on artificial intelligence is driving the development of better and more functional products.

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth recently reiterated a buy rating on the stock. His bullishness is attributed to robust trends in cloud and search, which "continues to highlight the resiliency of its core business lines." (See Alphabet Blogger Opinions & Sentiment on TipRanks)

AI-focused investments and efforts to achieve cost and operating efficiencies should continue to drive Alphabet's growth. Feinseth said that any weakness in the near term is a great buying opportunity.

The analyst is also upbeat about Alphabet's financial health. "GOOGL's strong balance sheet and cash flow enable the ongoing funding of key growth initiatives, strategic acquisitions, and the further enhancement of shareholder returns through ongoing share repurchases," said Feinseth, who is ranked No. 229 among more than 8,000 analysts on TipRanks.

The analyst's ratings have been profitable 60% of the time and each rating has generated average returns of 11.1%.

Hims & Hers

Another stock that Feinseth has recently reiterated as a buy is the multi-specialty telehealth company, Hims & Hers (HIMS). The analyst also raised his 12-month price target on the stock from $11 to $12.

Feinseth is confident in HIMS's strong brand equity and customer loyalty, which he expects will continue to drive business performance. Moreover, new product innovations are supporting the company's highly scalable business model, and they are expected to boost this year's profits. (See Hims & Hers Health Hedge Fund Trading Activity on TipRanks)

The massive health-care market is always evolving and requires strong players with flexible business models to serve the growing demand. The analyst thinks that HIMS is well positioned in this area to be one of the top beneficiaries.

"HIMS's scalable business model, expanding services, and rapidly growing customer base will drive significant revenue growth. Its asset-light business model of connecting patients to service providers and providing access to high-quality branded healthcare products will eventually drive a significant Return on Capital (ROC), grow Economic Profit, and increase shareholder value creation," said Feinseth.

OrthoPediatrics Corp.

As the name suggests, OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) deals in the design, manufacture, and commercialization of products that are used in the treatment of orthopedic conditions in children. The company operates in more than 35 countries worldwide.

The pediatric orthopedic market is a niche market that is relatively underserved, which has worked to the company's advantage. OrthoPediatrics has dominance in this market, giving it a competitive edge in the medical equipment industry. BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman notes that the company stands to benefit from this space as larger players have mostly overlooked the opportunity. (See OrthoPediatrics Financial Statements on TipRanks)

Last week, Zimmerman reiterated his buy rating and $62 price target on KIDS stock. In addition to the market opportunity, the analyst said that "with a leading brand among pediatric orthopedic surgeons and a concentrated customer base that performs the majority of cases at a limited number of hospitals, the model is scalable and defendable."

Zimmerman has the 660th ranking among more than 8,000 analysts tracked on TipRanks. Moreover, 47% of his ratings have been successful, generating 9% average returns per rating.

Intuitive Surgical

Medical technology company Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery. The company is also one of Zimmerman's favorite stocks for the year.

Recently, Intuitive Surgical announced preliminary 4Q22 results and growth guidance for procedures in FY23, which were as Zimmerman expected. Following the results, the analyst reiterated his bullish stance on the company with a buy rating and $316 price target. (See Intuitive Surgical Stock Investors on TipRanks)

"There continue to be headwinds entering FY23, but we think ISRG is poised to continue to see improving market dynamics coupled with the potential for the launch of a next-generation system. We would be buyers on today's weakness," said Zimmerman, justifying his bullishness.

The analyst is bullish on the company's long-term growth potential in the area of robotic surgery, and sees ISRG as a "clear leader in the space." Zimmerman said that the pandemic has increased the importance of computer-aided surgery, thanks to accurate clinical outcomes. This is expected to drive the adoption of Intuitive Surgical's products over time.

The Chefs' Warehouse

Another BTIG analyst, Peter Saleh, who has the 491st ranking in the TipRanks database, has recently reiterated his bullish stance on food distributor Chef's Warehouse (CHEF). The company is a premier distributor of food to high-end restaurants and other expensive establishments.

Saleh sees several upsides to share growth thanks to its "compelling business model as a niche foodservice distributor, more upscale and differentiated customer base, and unfolding sales recovery in key markets." (See The Chefs' Warehouse Stock Chart on TipRanks)

The analyst is upbeat about the reopening of markets in key regions and gradual recovery in serviceable areas like hospitality. These upsides are expected to drive sales this year. Saleh said that these upsides, combined with CHEF's long-term opportunity to enhance market share, underpin his bullish stance on the company.

The analyst gave a "Top Pick" designation to CHEF stock, with a buy rating and $48 price target. "While the capital structure has changed and the technical overhang from the recent convertible issuance seems to remain, we view shares as simply too cheap given fundamentals," said Saleh.

The analyst has delivered profitable ratings 61% of the time, and each of his ratings has generated returns of 10.9% on average.