Top crypto PAC targets close House races as 2024 election hits final stages

The pro-crypto PAC Fairshake disbursed nearly $29 million in September, with a big chunk targeting close House races, including two in California.

"California needs all of the pro-crypto politicians they can get," said crypto market and blockchain analyst James Delmore.

Crypto groups have spent over $130 million in congressional races for this year's election, including the primaries, according to FEC data.

With the 2024 election hitting its homestretch, the leading pro-crypto super PAC has funneled a big chunk of its final donations to close House races as part of an effort to push candidates favorable to the group's agenda over the top.

Fairshake, which has been one of the top spenders across any industry this election cycle, doled out nearly $29 million in September, according to Federal Election commission data released to the public on Sunday. Of that sum, $20 million went to two affiliated PACs — $15 million to the Defend American Jobs PAC, a single-issue committee focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain policy that's favored Republicans, and $5 million to Protect Progress, which has only supported Democrats.

The remaining $8.8 million spent by Fairshake last month mostly went to House races in New York, Nevada and California, according to FEC data compiled by crypto market and blockchain analyst James Delmore and verified by CNBC.

Several of those races are considered toss-ups by the Cook Political Report. Among the recipients were Southern California Republicans David G. Valadao and Michael Garcia, who are both in tights contests to keep their seats. They've received $1.3 million and $1 million, respectively.

"The Fairshake donations to the California candidates in toss-up districts are important not only to get pro-crypto candidates elected in House seats that could go either way, but also because a lot of crypto companies are still located in California," Delmore said. "California needs all of the pro-crypto politicians they can get."

Additionally, Fairshake gave more than $1.9 million to Rep. Patrick Ryan (D-NY), over $1.7 million to Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) and almost $1 million to Rep. Angela Dawn Craig (D-Minn.). The remaining cash went to a mix of candidates in Illinois, Colorado, Oregon, Iowa and Arkansas.

Of the House donations, $6.2 million went to Democratic candidates and $2.3 million to Republicans. In the September window, Protect Progress gave more than $10 million apiece to Democrats running for Senate in Arizona and Michigan.

For the 2024 cycle, political donations from or supporting the crypto industry reached around $190 million, with contributions coming from some of the biggest names in the sector. A report from Public Citizen in August found that crypto companies have accounted for nearly half of all donations made by corporations this election cycle.

Delmore told CNBC that donations to Fairshake have been tepid the last few months.

In September, the group added around $1.1 million, with $800,000 coming from crypto firm Consensys, which was sued by the SEC in June, and $1,000 from Moonsong Labs CEO Derek Yoo.

In total, Fairshake has raised more than $160 million and disbursed over $37 million to support House candidates and to run ads opposing Democrat Katie Porter, who lost in the California Senate primary. More than $84 million was transferred to Fairshake's affiliate PACs.

