Top 10 trending destinations for U.S. travelers 2025: Americans want to ‘rest, recharge and discover new ways to connect,' expert says

This month, Skyscanner published its Travel Trend report, which took a look at destinations with the biggest increases in searches over the past 12 months to help determine where travelers are most interested in heading next year.

Skyscanner, in partnership with OnePoll, an international market research company, conducted a survey of 2,000 Americans, to find the trending destinations for U.S. travelers. To identify the international places, flight searches from the U.S. from January 1 to June 30, 2024, were analyzed compared to the same period in 2023.

Laura Lindsay, global travel trends expert at Skyscanner, tells CNBC Make It that 2025 is the year of collective travel experiences.

"Travelers are increasingly seeking out experiences to enjoy on vacation that bring people together. Americans are looking to rest, recharge and discover new ways to connect with one another through their travels," she says.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"The trends we're seeing for the coming year are bringing individuals together. This search for community and the feeling of being part of something bigger than themselves is reshaping how people are traveling."

No. 1 trending destination for U.S. travelers in 2025: Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos

Grand Turk Island saw an increase of 528% in searches from January to June.

Lindsay says that with 41% of travelers turning to social media for inspiration, the increased interest in Turks and Caicos could be attributed to the "Instagram effect."

"Turks and Caicos is also reshaping their tourism marketing with 'Experience Turks and Caicos' which is breathing new life into how the island is marketed to help create more authentic tourist experiences for each of the islands," she says.

The island is part of the Turks and Caicos Islands, which is located in the Atlantic Ocean between the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic. Grand Turk is the second most populated island after Providenciales and is home to the country's capital, Cockburn Town.

Mindy Payne | Istock | Getty Images

Grand Turk is known for scuba diving and offshore snorkeling. The island is also home to many famous beaches, including Cockburn Town Beach, Governor's Beach and the Cruise Center Beach. The latter is normally used as a front for cruise ships and is also known as SunRay Beach.

Access to all the beaches is free, according to the Turks and Caicos website.

Top 10 trending destinations for U.S. travelers 2025

Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos Quepos, Costa Rica Tromsø, Norway Tucumán Province, Argentina Krabi, Thailand Luang Prabang, Laos Antwerp, Belgium Suva, Fiji Rotterdam, Netherlands Pago Pago, American Samoa

Quepos, Costa Rica ranked as the No. 2 trending destination for 2025. It saw an increase in searches of 462% from January to June, according to Skyscanner.

"Flying to Costa Rica can be more affordable than other international destinations. Americans are looking at where to save and still have the type of travel experiences and adventures they are seeking," Lindsay says.

Quepos is located just three hours from the country's capital of San Jose. The city is renowned for its sport fishing and is home to many species, including marlin, snapper, dolphinfish, yellowfin tuna and more.

From July to November, the region becomes a great place to watch for humpback whales and dolphins, according to the Costa Rica's website.

Kryssia Campos | Moment | Getty Images

Quepos is also very close to Manuel Antonio National Park, the smallest national park in Costa Rica but one of the most popular.

The park offers guests a mix of coral reefs, rainforest and beaches. The forest itself also has an array of wildlife including squirrel monkeys, iguanas, sloths and more.

Want to earn more money at work? Take CNBC's new online course How to Negotiate a Higher Salary. Expert instructors will teach you the skills you need to get a bigger paycheck, including how to prepare and build your confidence, what to do and say, and how to craft a counteroffer. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 50% off through Nov. 26, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.