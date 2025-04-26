Tina Knowles put daughters Beyoncé and Solange in therapy as kids: ‘I started seeing this separation and said ‘oh no”

Beyoncé and Solange are two icons in their own right, and the creative sisters have a strong relationship with each other that exudes love and care. This dynamic has a lot to do with how their mother, Tina Knowles, raised them.

When Beyoncé and Solange were around the ages of 12 and 7 respectively, Knowles took them to counseling together. It was a taboo decision to make at the time, but Knowles felt it would strengthen her daughters' relationship and help them grow as individuals.

"My family was upset, and even Matthew [her ex-husband and children's father] was not happy. He was like 'I don't want any parts of that,'" Knowles said during a recent interview with Gayle King.

Knowles didn't let her family's concerns stop her from doing what she felt was right for her daughters. Beyoncé was "this little star in the town," and when she joined a singing group as a pre-teen, Knowles noticed a shift in her daughters' relationship.

"I just started seeing this separation, and I said 'Oh no. Y'all are gonna grow up close,'" Knowles said to Gayle King. "Whatever I have to do to make that happen."

The Knowles' family held practices for the group at their house, and Solange, who was too young to be a member, still wanted to learn all of the dance steps and be included, she explained. Other girls in the group would say mean things to Solange, and Knowles noticed that Beyoncé wasn't defending her sister so she decided to step in and put her daughters in therapy.

Knowles grew up feeling that her mother loved her brother more than her, and didn't want the same for her kids, she explained in a 2018 interview with Maria Shriver. In addition to counseling, she set aside one day each week to spend some one-on-one time with Solange and Beyoncé as her eldest daughter's career was taking off.

"I had days I devoted to [each of them]—on Wednesday I took off work and that was Solange's day," she said.

It seems her efforts have paid off.

"I wanted Beyoncé to be sensitive to the fact that Solange had to deal with being a little bit in her shadow. And it made her way more sensitive and protective," Knowles said. "And they're still fiercely protective of each other."

