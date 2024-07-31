TikTok-owner ByteDance's Singapore workers suffer mass food poisoning

TikTok-owner ByteDance's office in Singapore was hit by mass food poisoning on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

At least 60 individuals were reported to have food poising, of whom 57 have sought medical attention in hospitals as of Tuesday, the authorities said.

In a joint statement sent to CNBC, the Singapore Food Agency and Ministry of Health said they were investigating suspected gastroenteritis cases at the China-based tech giant's office.

"As of 30 July 2024, 60 individuals were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms, of whom 57 have sought medical attention in hospitals," the statement said.

According to a report from local newspaper The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force sent personnel, ambulances, fire engines, and a mass decontamination vehicle to the office premises after receiving calls for medical assistance.

"We are investigating the matter and are working with the relevant authorities on this," a ByteDance spokesperson told CNBC in an emailed statement, adding that the company had "taken immediate steps to support all affected employees, including working with emergency services to provide care."

Affected people experienced symptoms of abdominal pain and vomiting, with multiple people treated by SCDF paramedics at the office building located in Singapore's business district, according to the ST report.

ByteDance reportedly confirmed it was aware that employees at its One Raffles Quay office had become ill after a visit to a "canteen" in the building. A buffet section at the canteen was "closed until investigations are complete," CNA reported.

According to TikTok's website, Singapore is one of its headquarters and ByteDance CEO Shou Zi Chew is a third-generation Singaporean citizen.

TikTok, the short-video sharing platform, has been scrutinized in the U.S. in recent years due to concerns about its ownership and ties to China.

The U.S. government passed a bill in April that seeks to force the app's Chinese owner to sell it or face a ban. TikTok is now suing the U.S. government to stop enforcement of the bill arguing that it violates the law.