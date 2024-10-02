Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching on Wednesday and what's on the radar for the next session.

On the line

T-Mobile hit an all-time high on Wednesday. The stock is up 15.6% in three months.

AT&T is up about 18% in three months. It is just off the mid-September high.

Verizon is up 9.6% in three months. It's also just off the 52-week high hit in late September.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The port strike impact

CNBC TV's Pippa Stevens will go through the list of commodities that could see price changes because of the port strike.

The list is long, but it includes sugar, cocoa and coffee.

Coffee is up 72% in the last year, a lot of that is due to weather. Coffee is down 4.7% in the last week.

Cocoa has doubled in a year. It is down 12% in a week.

Sugar is up about 17% in a month, but down more than 3% in a week.

Office real estate investment trusts

CBRE hit a new all-time high Wednesday. It is up 43.5% in three months.

Vornado is up 51% in three months, standing 1.5% from the mid-September high.

BXP is up 30% in three months. It is 4.4% from the Sept. 19 high.

Brandywine Realty Trust is up 26% in three months. It hit a new high Wednesday.

SL Green is up 24% in three months. The stock is 6.5% from the Sept. 18 high.

Crypto

CNBC's Emily Wilkins in our Washington bureau will go in-depth on the Republican candidates getting behind crypto.

Coinbase is down 14% in three days. It's 42% from the March high.

MicroStrategy is down 6.5% in three days. Shares are 17% from the March high.

Riot Platforms is down 7.5% in three days. It's 61% from the December high.

Galaxy Digital is down 11% in three days. It is 13% from the high which was hit last week.

Cleanspark is down 13% in three days. Shares are 64% from the March high.

Bitcoin itself is down 4% in a week, standing in the $60,000 range.

Constellation Brands