This Side Hustle for Night Owls Is in High Demand—and Can Pay Up to $50 Per Hour

The field of hospitality took a massive hit during the pandemic. Millions of jobs were lost within a matter of weeks. Since then, however, the industry's been steadily recovering. Leisure and hospitality added 72,000 jobs in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As these tens of thousands of jobs open up, employers continue to look for bartenders, hosts, cooks and other staff to run their events and establishments. If you're looking for a way to make some extra cash on the side, love serving people and have a lot of energy after hours, consider picking up a gig at a local restaurant or stadium.

"Food service can be a late-night gig, with many bars and restaurants in big cities staying open until midnight or 2 a.m.," says Kathy Kristof, CEO and editor of Sidehusl.com. At stadiums that host sports games and concerts, even if the event ends on the earlier side, "staff don't leave for hours after," she says.

Check out Qwick, ZipRecruiter and Jitjatjo

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are many ways to go about getting a job in hospitality. Sites like Qwick and Jitjatjo, for example, hire staff for this industry, specifically. Roles listed on Qwick include busser, mixologist, banquet captain and event help, and roles on Jitjatjo include food runner, coat check, dishwasher and barista.

Gigs through the sites can bring in minimum wage to about $30 per hour, says Kristof.

Job search sites like Monster and ZipRecruiter list various gigs in the industry as well. You can also scour local bars, restaurants and cafes for openings, or reach out to local event spaces to see if they're hiring. Restaurant workers make an average of $14 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter, while event staff make an average of $15 per hour.

You can also try listing your services on sites like TaskRabbit. Event staffers in New York charge as much as $51 per hour.

Remember 'you're at the customer's mercy'

As you weigh your options in the industry, keep in mind, working in leisure and hospitality is not for the faint of heart. Gigs are often physically demanding and "you're at the customer's mercy" because it's your job to serve them, bartender and mixologist Jena Ellenwood previously told CNBC Make It.

You have to be "able to keep your face nice, not yell at people, while balancing all the tickets in your head and all the to-do lists," she says.

But when your public is happy, it can be very satisfying. Especially if they thank you with a chunky tip.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Check out:

These 4 lucrative side hustles dominated 2022—and they require less than 20 hours of work per week

5 in-demand side hustles you can do from home that pay $100,000 or more, according to new research

4 side hustles for introverts: Some can bring in tens of thousands of dollars