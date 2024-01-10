This northeastern state is the best place to raise a family, according to a new report—see the full top 10

A January report from WalletHub compared the 50 states to determine the best place in the country to raise a family. States were evaluated and ranked across five key dimensions:

Family Fun Health & Safety Education & Child Care Affordability Socio-economics

WalletHub used 50 relevant metrics including pediatricians per capita, day-care services and quality, and housing affordability, each graded on a 100-point scale, to determine which states had the most favorable conditions for family life.

The report found that the ideal city to raise a family is affordable to live in during times of high inflation but also offers good schools, entertainment and healthcare.

The best state to raise a family: Massachusetts

For the second year in a row, Massachusetts is the best state to raise a family. The New England state earned a total score of 66.97 and ranked first in education and child care.

The state is home to some of the country's best schools, including Harvard and MIT. The public school system is also among the best in the world, according to Niche.

Sean Pavone | Istock | Getty Images

When it comes to the cost of living in Massachusetts, it's 50% higher than the national average. Housing is 124% higher than the national average, while utilities are 14% higher, according to Payscale.

The average Massachusetts home value is $588,621, up 6.7% over the past year, while the median rent for all bedrooms and all property types in Massachusetts is $3,050, according to Zillow.

10 best states to raise a family

Massachusetts North Dakota Minnesota Nebraska New York Maine New Hampshire South Dakota Rhode Island Vermont

North Dakota ranked No. 2 on the list up two positions from No. 4 in 2023.

The Midwest state also ranked No. 2 in education and childcare and No. 1 for socioeconomics.

Cavan Images | Cavan | Getty Images

North Dakota is one of the states in the U.S. with the lowest unemployment rates at 1.9% and is among the places with the strongest job market, according to Forbes.

The cost of living in North Dakota is 4% lower than the national average, housing is 12% lower than the national average, and utilities are 0%.

In a separate WalletHub report, North Dakota also ranked as one of the least stressed states in the U.S.

