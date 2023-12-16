This ETF offering could become next year's hot product

BNY Mellon's global head of ETFs suggested exchange-traded funds using options overlays could become next year's hot product.

"We are absolutely going to see more of these options-based products come to market," Ben Slavin told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday. "We see it in our own book."

Options overlays are a way for investors to hedge against downside.

"Ultimately, there's going to be more issuers that are continuing to chase this trend that we're seeing," Slavin said.

