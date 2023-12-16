Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

This ETF offering could become next year's hot product

By Emily Glass,CNBC

Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao | Moment | Getty Images

BNY Mellon's global head of ETFs suggested exchange-traded funds using options overlays could become next year's hot product.

"We are absolutely going to see more of these options-based products come to market," Ben Slavin told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday. "We see it in our own book."

Options overlays are a way for investors to hedge against downside.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Ultimately, there's going to be more issuers that are continuing to chase this trend that we're seeing," Slavin said.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us