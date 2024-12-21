This cruise line is offering an unlimited pass for $120,000 — and you can pay in bitcoin: Here's what to know

The demand for cruises continues to rise, and Virgin Voyages has found a unique way to get travelers to choose them.

In December, the adults-only cruise line launched an unlimited cruise pass for 2025 sailings with a base fare of $120,000. With this pass, travelers can hop onto any ship, at anytime, from anywhere — for an entire calendar year.

"We're offering unlimited opportunities for adventure in a way that has never been done in cruising before," Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, stated in a press release shared with CNBC Make It.

The pass can be purchased for a start date of January 1, February 1, March 1, or April 1 and is valid for one full year after that date. Passholders must still pay taxes and fees for the cruises they book.

Virgin Voyages also announced that the annual pass may be purchased using bitcoin.

Travelers can board any of the three Virgin ships currently sailing and the fourth ship, Brilliant Lady, which will launch in September 2025.

The annual pass allows holders to book a Sea Terrace Cabin with a balcony and iconic red hammock. Other perks include complimentary laundry, a $100 bar tab credit per voyage, unlimited premium Wi-Fi, priority boarding, and exclusive events and experiences onboard.

As a bonus, annual pass holders are welcome to add a plus one to their cabin and can swap that person out throughout the year.

The pass will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Travelers must be 21 and book the pass by inquiring via Virgin's "Contact Us" page by March 31, 2025. Travel advisors who sell the annual pass will earn a commission of $10,000.

In addition to the annual pass, Virgin Voyages offers an unlimited seasonal pass. This pass allows travelers to take cruises for 24 to 40 nights, starting at $14,999 for two travelers.

