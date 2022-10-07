This Company Wants to Pay You to Travel Around Australia, New Zealand in a Campervan

If you have dreams of traveling around Australia and New Zealand in a campervan, now is your chance to get paid to do it.

Payroll provider Deel is looking to hire a social media nomad that will work with their team for six months to showcase the ins and outs of working from wherever.

And this person will do it all from their van, the Deel Mobeel.

Here's what you need to know

The company is offering the following:

$5,000 NZD (about $2,841) a month to create content and be the face of the Deel Mobeel while enjoying everything Australia and New Zealand have to offer

A fully furnished sleeper van with all the necessities for the duration of your trip to the islands down under

An all-expense paid flight to New Zealand and from Australia

A weekly stipend for things like food, gas, and parking

Flexible working hours to be discussed with your Deel manager

Necessary visa and work approvals will be handled by Deel

The person who lands the job will receive a laptop and $330 to buy remote work equipment.

They will also receive $100 per month for health and wellness budget and a $30 per month for learning and development.

According to the job description, Deel would like their social media nomad to:

Regularly create and upload content related to your van journey on Deel's social media platforms, as well as your own

Demonstrate the wide range of capabilities available on the Deel platform, including what it's like to work and get paid through Deel

Host meetups with other remote workers and interview Deel clients for testimonials

To qualify for the job, you'll need:

3+ years of experience as a social media manager, influencer or brand ambassador

Strong English speaking and writing capabilities

A driver's license and passport

Deel also stated that it is interested in someone with a special connection to Australia and New Zealand—even "The Lord of the Rings" superfans.

Deel's application for the social media nomad position closes on October 11.

