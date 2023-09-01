These are the most and least expensive U.S. airports to fly out of—JFK, LAX didn't make either list

SmartAsset, a financial advisory website, compared data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to rank the average cost of a domestic flight departing from 72 major U.S. airports with more than 100,000 passengers.

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska took the top spot on the list of most expensive airport to fly out of in the U.S.

According to SmartAsset, the Alaska airport saw an 11.61% change in airfare from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023.

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport serves over five million passengers annually. According to the airport's website, Ted Stevens Anchorage International is responsible for approximately 15,577 airport & community jobs, which equals one in 10 jobs in Anchorage, Alaska.

The Washington Post | The Washington Post | Getty Images

The 10 most expensive U.S. airports to fly out of

Ted Stevens Anchorage International (ANC) Washington Dulles International, Washington D.C. (IAD) Minneapolis-St Paul International (MSP) Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) Salt Lake City International (SLC) Detroit Metro Wayne County (DTW) Will Rogers World (OKC) Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) Gerald R. Ford International (GRR) Norfolk International (NIT)

The Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C. is the second most expensive airport to travel out of in the U.S.

Washington Dulles International's domestic airfare increased by 16.69% from an average of $417.78 to $487.49.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Dulles has the most international passenger traffic of any Mid-Atlantic airport outside of New York City.

The 10 cheapest U.S. airports to fly out of

Harry Reid International (LAS) Kahului Airport (OGG) Orlando International (MCO) Metro Oakland International (OAK) Hollywood Burbank (BUR) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International (SJC) Luis Munoz Marin International (SJU) Chicago Midway International (MDW) LaGuardia (LGA)

Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the cheapest airport to travel out of in America.

Domestic flights out of Harry Reid International cost an average of $269.92 in Q1 2023 versus $239.77 in Q1 2022, a 12.57% increase year-over-year.

The airport, formerly known as McCarran International Airport, serves the Las Vegas, Nevada, area.

It is an operating base for Allegiant Air, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Spirit Airlines.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The second cheapest airport to travel out of is the Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii.

It occupies 1,391 acres of land and is located three miles east of the town of Kahului, according to the airport's website.

The average airfare at the Kahului Airport in Q1 2023 was $271.69, down 2.78% from the average price in Q1 2022 of $279.46.

