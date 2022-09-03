These Are the 10 Best U.S. Cities for Gen Zers Based on Affordability, Internet Speed and More

A recent study by CommercialCafe, a real estate listing service owned by the data firm Yardi Matrix, ranked the best cities suited for people ages 18 to 25 — better known as Generation Z.

Each of the 45 cities were scored on the following indexes:

Unemployment rate

Internet speed

Affordability

Number of parks

Educational enrollment

Population of Gen Zers

Recreational and dining establishments

Public transportation availability

Overall, the majority of the best cities for this generation are concentrated in the Northeast, Midwest, and Southwest.

No. 1 best U.S. city for Gen Zers: Atlanta, GA

Total score: 66.86

Atlanta scored the highest in affordability, low unemployment and education amongst Gen Zers.

According to Commerical Cafe, 9.8% of Atlanta's population are 18 to 25-years-old.

The city also had the largest numbers of parks per 10,000 residents.

Top 10 best cities for Gen Zers

Atlanta, GA Minneapolis, MN Boston, MA Tucson, AZ Raleigh, NC Columbus, OH Seattle, WA Austin, TX El Paso, TX New York, NY

Minneapolis, the No. 2 city on the list, scored 63.8 points and had the third-highest percentage of Gen Zers and school enrollment for that population.

According to the study, a booming co-working scene in the city makes it a great contender for telecommuters and freelancers.

Boston rounded out the top three with a score of 63.2.

The Massachusetts city had the highest enrollment of Gen Z in schools and ranked third in its options for public transportation.

