Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

These 5 MBA Programs Have the Highest Average Starting Salaries for Graduates

By Celia Fernandez,CNBC

Sdi Productions | E+ | Getty Images

According to the Graduate Management Admissions Council (GMAC), many MBA graduates land starting base salaries nearly triple that of those who only have a bachelor's degree.

The average salary for the class of 2021 bachelor's degree graduates was $55,911, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

On the other hand, Payscale data shows that for MBA graduates in the U.S., the average base salary is $92,000. Though, GMAC reports that number can be high as $115,000.

Fortune ranked the top five full-time, in-person MBA programs in the U.S. out of the 69 programs that participated in their survey.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

California's Stanford Graduate School of Business landed the top spot on the list. Graduates of the program had a median base salary of $158,400.

It has an acceptance rate of 6.2%, and tuition comes in at $76,950 a year.

Some of the wealthiest people in the U.S. graduated from the school, including Nike's Phil Knight and Apple's Laurene Powell Jobs.

Top 5 full-time MBA programs with the highest starting salaries for graduates

  1. Stanford Graduate School of Business
  2. New York University: Stern, University of Chicago: Booth, University of Pennsylvania: Wharton (tie)
  3. --
  4. --
  5. Harvard Business School

New York University's Stern School tied for second place with the University of Chicago: Booth and the University of Pennsylvania: Wharton.

Money Report

Business 1 hour ago

42% of Americans Say Money Negatively Impacts Their Mental Health. Here's What an Advisor Suggests for Financial Security

Business 1 hour ago

Congress Is Still Considering Changes to the Retirement System, Including Catch-Up Contributions

Graduates from all three schools land a median base salary of $155,000.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

Forget Bill Gates’ strategy: This is the best Wordle starting word according to MIT researchers

These are the top 5 best cities in the world for millennial travelers

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us