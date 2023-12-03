Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘The Psychology of Money' author Morgan Housel gives advice to investors afraid of market downturns

By Emily Glass,CNBC

Lucas Jackson | Reuters

The author behind the best-selling book "The Psychology of Money" is trying to relieve investor anxiety over market downturns.

"Realizing how inevitable it is makes it more palatable to deal with when you go through it," author and behavioral finance expert Morgan Housel told CNBC's "ETF Edge" recently.

It's one of the major themes in his new book: "Same as Ever," which was published in November.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Housel, a partner at the venture capital firm the Collaborative Fund, contends a recession is not an "if" but a "when," and that knowing this can make it easier to manage expectations. 

"The bear market plants the seeds for the recovery because people get scared into action," he said. "All the new technologies come about because people are motivated by fear."

He also advises investors to always have a plan for surprise events because they can catch the market off guard.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

How America racked up a $1 trillion credit card bill

news 1 hour ago

John Kerry responds to COP28 president's claim there's ‘no science' behind fossil fuel phase out

"[The financial system is] very good at predicting what the economy and the stock market are going to do next — except for the surprises," Housel said.

Housel added these surprise events, such as natural disasters and pandemics, tend to be all that matter in market shakeups. But just as the market eventually stabilizes, even times of calm can also "plant the seeds for crazy."

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us