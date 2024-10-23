The most successful new hires do these 3 things, say talent officers at Salesforce and American Express

Starting a new job can be both exciting and intimidating.

While some employers may have robust onboarding processes, support when starting a new job can vary. Regardless, starting off on the right foot and setting yourself up for success is crucial for new employees.

"That first few weeks of a new job can really set the tone for the next chapter of your career," Lori Castillo Martinez, executive vice president of talent, growth and development at Salesforce tells CNBC Make It.

Castillo Martinez says her goal at Salesforce, which has over 70,000 employees, is to help new hires integrate into the company culture quickly and effectively. No onboarding process will be identical, but many of the strategies Castillo Martinez says set new hires up for success can apply at any company.

Making the most of a new job may soon be top of mind for many workers. The percentage of people looking for a job in the U.S. reached a decade high of 28% in August, according to the New York Federal Reserve's latest poll of consumers, and over half of U.S. companies surveyed by Robert Half, a recruitment and staffing firm in New York, say they are preparing to hire this fall and winter.

Here are three things professionals who work with new hires say you should prioritize as soon as you start a new job:

Figure out the logistics

From the first day of a new job, new employees should begin to think about what success at their new company looks like, says Sonia Cargan chief talent officer at American Express. Cargan says that starts with figuring out the logistics of working that are specific to the new team and company you're joining.

"We're often joining teams, and teams are diverse and varying," Cargan says.

Cargan suggests asking your manager questions like, how does your team prefer to communicate? What is it like to work on this team? What is your leadership style like?

Castillo Martinez adds that you should ask about when team meetings happen and which internal systems are the most important to be familiar with.

Lean into relationships

From there, Cargan says "it's a bit of a build." Start observing, asking questions, identifying people to connect with and setting up coffee chats.

She says the most impressive new hires are ones who have "leaned into" the relationship-building aspect of the job. You should still prioritize doing your job, but leveraging relationships enables you to do your job well, she says.

Relationships don't just have to be with managers or those in higher positions. At Salesforce, Castillo Martinez says new employees are also set up with a in informal "trail guide," someone not on their team but in an adjacent role, who can answer questions new employees may not be comfortable asking.

Consider reaching out to colleagues in similar or related departments, attending social events or using company communication platforms to build those relationships.

At this stage Castillo Martinez encourages news hires to ask questions like, how do I navigate the office? What are some unwritten rules you've learned over time? What do you wish you knew on day one?

Identify your purpose

It's important to understand the company you're joining, and how you can make a direct impact in your new role, says Castillo Martinez.

Starting a new job is "almost the only time you really get that chance to look at everything with fresh eyes and really identify your purpose and who you want to be and how you want to show up in the company," Castillo Martinez says.

Successful new hires invest time in understanding the organization's context and how their unique skills and background can add value, Cargan says: "Balance the respect of what's gone on in the past and what takes place with the uniqueness that they bring to the organization."

Ultimately what works for one person may not work for another, and Castillo Martinez encourages new hires to stay curious and open to experimenting with different approaches.

"As a new hire, you have the opportunity to make the experience your own," Castillo Martinez says. "It's worth experimenting and being curious, leaning into the opportunity to identify your purpose and decide what kind of impact you want to be as a new hire."

