The Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by a quarter point after election. Here's what that means for you

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate by a quarter point, or 25 basis points, at the end of its two-day meeting on Thursday.

Economic anxiety was a prevailing mood heading into the U.S. presidential election. Lower borrowing costs may offer some relief to struggling Americans.

The Federal Reserve announced it will lower its benchmark rate bya quarter point, or 25 basis points, days after President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

Economic uncertainty was a prevailing mood heading into Election Day after a prolonged period of high inflation left many Americans struggling to afford the cost of living.

But recent economic data indicates that inflation is falling back toward the Fed's 2% target, which paved the way for the central bank to trim rates this fall. Thursday's cut is the second, following a half point reduction on Sept. 18.

The federal funds rate sets overnight borrowing costs for banks but also influences consumer borrowing costs.

Since the central bank last met, the personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed's preferred inflation gauge — showed a rise of just 2.1% year over year.

Even though the central bank operates independently of the White House, Trump has been lobbying for the Fed to bring rates down.

For consumers struggling under the weight of high borrowing costs after a string of 11 rate increases between March 2022 and July 2023, this move comes as good news — although it may still be a while before lower rates noticeably impact household budgets.

"The Fed raised rates from the equivalent of the ground floor to the 53rd floor of a skyscraper, now they are on the 47th floor and another rate cut will take us to the 45th floor — the view is not a whole lot different," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

From credit cards and mortgage rates to auto loans and savings accounts, here's a look at how a Fed rate cut could begin to impact your finances in the months ahead.

Credit cards

Since most credit cards have a variable rate, there's a direct connection to the Fed's benchmark. Because of the central bank's rate hike cycle, the average credit card rate rose from 16.34% in March 2022 to more than 20% today — near an all-time high.

Annual percentage rates have already started to come down with the Fed's first rate cut, but not by much.

"Still, these are sky-high rates," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's credit analyst. "While they'll almost certainly continue to fall in coming months, no one should expect dramatically reduced credit card bills anytime soon."

Rather than wait for small APR adjustments in the months ahead, the best move for those with credit card debt is to shop around for a better rate, ask your issuer for a lower rate on your current card or snag to a 0% balance transfer offer, he said.

"Another rate cut doesn't change the fact that the best thing people can do to lower interest rates is to take matters into their own hands."

On the campaign trail, Trump proposed capping credit card interest rates at 10%, but that type of measure would also have to get through Congress and survive challenges from the banking industry.

Auto loans

Even though auto loans are fixed, higher vehicle prices and high borrowing costs have become "increasingly difficult to manage," according to Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' head of insights.

"Amid this economic strain, it's clear that President Trump's promises of financial relief resonated with voters across the country," she said.

The average rate on a five-year new car loan is now around 7%, up from 4% when the Fed started raising rates, according to Edmunds. However, rate cuts from the Fed will take some of the edge off the rising cost of financing a car — likely bringing rates below 7% — helped in part by competition between lenders and more incentives in the market.

"As Americans seek a reprieve from the relentless pressures on their wallets, even a modest federal rate cut would be seen as a positive step in the right direction," Caldwell said.

Trump has supported making the interest paid on car loans fully tax deductible, which would also have to go through Congress.

Mortgage rates

Housing affordability has been a major issue due in part to a sharp rise in mortgage rates since the pandemic.

Trump has said he'll bring down mortgage rates — even though 15- and 30-year mortgage rates are fixed, and tied to Treasury yields and the economy. Trump's victory even spurred a rise in in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, sending mortgage rates higher.

Cuts in the Fed's target interest rate could, however, provide some downward pressure.

"Continued rate cuts could begin to drive down mortgage rates which have remained stubbornly high," said Michele Raneri, vice president of U.S. research and consulting at TransUnion. As of the week ending Nov. 1, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.81%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Mortgage rates are unlikely to fall significantly, given the current climate, explained Jacob Channel, senior economist at LendingTree.

"As long as investors remain worried about what the future may bring, Treasury yields, and, by extension, mortgage rates are going to have a tough time falling and staying down," Channel said.

Student loans

Student loan borrowers will get less relief from rate cuts. Federal student loan rates are fixed, so most borrowers won't be immediately affected. (Efforts to forgive student debt are now likely off the table.)

However, if you have a private loan, those loans may be fixed or have a variable rate tied to the Treasury bill or other rates. As the Fed cuts interest rates, the rates on those private student loans will come down over a one- or three-month period, depending on the benchmark, according to higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

Still, a quarter-point cut will only cut monthly payments on variable-rate loans by "about $1 to $1.25 a month for each $10,000 in debt," Kantrowitz calculated.

Eventually, borrowers with existing variable-rate private student loans may be able to refinance into a less expensive fixed-rate loan, he said. But refinancing a federal loan into a private student loan will forgo the safety nets that come with federal loans, such as deferments, forbearances, income-driven repayment and loan forgiveness and discharge options.

Additionally, extending the term of the loan means you ultimately will pay more interest on the balance.

Savings rates

While the central bank has no direct influence on deposit rates, the yields tend to be correlated to changes in the target federal funds rate.

As a result of Fed rate hikes, top-yielding online savings account rates have made significant moves and are still paying more than 5% — the most savers have been able to earn in nearly two decades — up from around 1% in 2022, according to Bankrate.

"Yes, interest earnings on savings accounts, money markets, and certificates of deposit will come down, but the most competitive yields still handily outpace inflation," McBride said.

One-year CDs are now averaging 1.76% but top-yielding CD rates pay more than 4.5%, according to Bankrate, nearly as good as a high-yield savings account.

