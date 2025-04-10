The best large companies to work for in 2025, according to LinkedIn–Alphabet is no. 1

Tech and financial services headlined LinkedIn's 2025 top large companies to work for.

Google-parent company Alphabet took the top spot, followed by Amazon on the career platform's list, released Tuesday. Wells Fargo, Capital One, and JPMorgan Chase were also in the top 10, despite mixed sentiment toward the financial sector, says Andrew Seaman, LinkedIn editor-at-large for jobs and career development at LinkedIn News.

"The financial sector, for as much negativity … that they generate, [those companies] are always really good places to work," Seaman says.

Here are 2025's top 10 large companies to work for, according to LinkedIn:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Alphabet Amazon Wells Fargo Northrop Grumman PwC Capital One AT&T JPMorgan Chase EY Walmart

The list was determined by factors like employee skills growth, gender diversity and company stability. Large companies were defined as those with at least 5,000 employees and 500 based in the U.S. Any company that laid off more than 10% of its workforce between Jan. 1, 2024 and the list's release (as based on corporate announcements or "public, reliable sources") was ineligible for LinkedIn's list.

Six of the top 10 companies remained the same as last year. Still, some new names made it through: Walmart was not included on LinkedIn's list at all last year but made it into the top 10 this year, in part due to its investment in employees. Seaman says that was a major theme for the list.

"A lot of people don't feel like they have access to the need upskilling or resourcing, so when they can get it from their employer, that's a really good sign," Seaman says.

Ten companies on LinkedIn's list of 50 were also named to Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2025 list, including Nvidia, Apple, and Google/Alphabet. Glassdoor's list of 100 companies had different criteria, including requiring fewer employees to be considered a large company, and is based on employee reviews on the Glassdoor platform.

Job seekers can use the list as a guide for companies to consider when applying for roles, Seaman says. For those not interested or far away from these major corporations, he says it can help shape a perspective on who they want to work for.

"This list and the methodology provides a roadmap of, 'What should I be looking for in an employer?" Seaman says.

It can also provide some ideas for questions to ask employers in interviews.

"You can ask about a lot of these [factors], if not all of them, during a job interview," Seaman says. "You can ask, 'What is the career trajectory of people here? What [do] their career development programs do?' I don't think it's out of line to ask about them."

Want a new career that's higher-paying, more flexible or fulfilling? Take CNBC's new online course How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work. Expert instructors will teach you strategies to network successfully, revamp your resume and confidently transition into your dream career. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+taxes and fees) through May 13, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.