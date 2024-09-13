The best diet for happiness isn’t about what you eat—it’s about how, Harvard expert says: Here’s what that means

There is a lot of guidance out there about the best diets for your health, but is there any particular way to eat to boost or maintain happiness?

"The answer, of course, is much more subjective and individual than figuring out which diet is best for your blood-cholesterol levels," leading happiness expert Arthur C. Brooks wrote in a recent article for The Atlantic.

Eating food in general activates areas of the brain that are responsible for pleasurable feelings, according to Brooks, who is also the instructor of a course at Harvard University about managing happiness. "But for the stimulation of this whole system to transcend mere pleasure and become a source of happiness, we need to experience enjoyment," he added.

Brooks did a deep dive into various studies to compile the elements of what he calls the "ultimate happiness diet." And he found that experiencing enjoyment from eating was less about what you eat and more about how you eat.

One of the drivers of happiness as it relates to eating that stands out to Brooks is the importance of having meals with others. Eating in a group setting and having memorable experiences during meal time are associated with an increase in happiness, according to research conducted in Asia.

Some additional factors Brooks says are key to a happiness diet include:

Still, it was the use of meal time for social gathering that stuck with Brooks.

The practice is not uncommon and was actually recommended for longevity by Dr. Frank B. Hu, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, to CNBC Make It earlier this year.

"The connection between food and social connections is very natural, because food does bring people together," Hu said. "Eating healthy food together, not only nourishes our bodies, but also nourishes our souls."

Prioritizing meals as a time to connect with others allows you to practice two behaviors that are linked to longevity, eating a healthy diet and engaging in social connection, Hu said.

But in Brooks' opinion, "The food isn't the point at all," for happiness. "It's about the love."

