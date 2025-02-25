The 10 states where $1 million runs out the fastest in retirement—it's just 12 years in Hawaii

Retiring with $1 million in the bank may sound safe — but that money may not last as long as you'd hope, depending on where you live.

In 13 U.S. states, ranging from Hawaii to Rhode Island, $1 million in retirement savings is likely to run out in less than 30 years, according to a recent GOBankingRates analysis. In three states, it'll probably last less than 20 years, the report said.

Specifically, the GOBankingRates report examined how far $1 million in retirement savings, combined with Social Security benefits, would go in each U.S. state, factoring in basic cost-of-living expenses like groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, health care and other miscellaneous expenses.

DON'T MISS: How to start a side hustle to earn extra money

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The states where retirement savings run out fastest tend to have the highest costs of living, especially for housing. Hawaii topped the list, with $1 million lasting only a dozen years in retirement there, according to the analysis. The state's land scarcity drives up its home prices, and its isolation means higher transportation costs, since most goods are shipped by sea.

By contrast, $1 million in retirement savings plus Social Security should last at least 30 years in 36 other states, the report said. Here are the 10 states where $1 million runs out the fastest in retirement, according to GOBankingRates:

1. Hawaii

Monthly expenses: $2,761

$2,761 Annual cost after Social Security: $80,125

$80,125 Years $1 million lasts: 12

2. California

Monthly expenses: $2,269

$2,269 Annual cost after Social Security: $61,406

$61,406 Years $1 million lasts: 16

3. Massachusetts

Monthly expenses: $2,340

$2,340 Annual cost after Social Security: $51,686

$51,686 Years $1 million lasts: 19

4. Washington

Monthly expenses: $2,096

$2,096 Annual cost after Social Security: $45,629

$45,629 Years $1 million lasts: 22

5. New Jersey

Monthly expenses: $2,001

$2,001 Annual cost after Social Security: $41,315

$41,315 Years $1 million lasts: 24

6. Colorado

Monthly expenses: $1,899

$1,899 Annual cost after Social Security: $39,759

$39,759 Years $1 million lasts: 25

7. New Hampshire

Monthly expenses: $2,081

$2,081 Annual cost after Social Security: $38,052

$38,052 Years $1 million lasts: 26

8. Utah

Monthly expenses: $1,876

$1,876 Annual cost after Social Security: $37,060

$37,060 Years $1 million lasts: 26

9. Oregon

Monthly expenses: $2,017

$2,017 Annual cost after Social Security: $37,346

$37,346 Years $1 million lasts: 27

10. Rhode Island

Monthly expenses: $2,113

$2,113 Annual cost after Social Security: $36,920

$36,920 Years $1 million lasts: 27

The estimates used data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Housing costs were based on a 10% down payment and a 6.91% mortgage rate, as of January 2025, using average 30-year fixed mortgage rates from Freddie Mac and home price data from Zillow.

The analysis excluded federal and state income taxes from its cost-of-living estimates, which could affect how long savings last: Lower taxes may allow savings to last longer.

Want to earn some extra money on the side? Take CNBC's new online course How to Start a Side Hustle to learn tips to get started and strategies for success from top side hustle experts. Pre-register now and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through April 1, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.