Tesla's Autopilot Feature Is Reportedly Being Investigated by German Regulators

Tesla's automated lane changing system, known as Autopilot, is being probed by German regulators, newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported Sunday, citing a spokesperson for the agency.

The Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (Federal Motor Transport Authority) is reportedly assessing whether the technology, which Tesla offers as an upgrade, is safe to use on German roads.

The regulator is also in talks with the Netherlands' vehicle agency, which is responsible for approving vehicle use across Europe, according to the report.

Tesla and the KBA did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Tesla's automated driving technology is facing increasing scrutiny around the world following a series of fatal accidents.

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the U.S. launched its second probe into a potential Autopilot fault after users complained of "phantom breaking" at high speeds.

The KBA launched a separate probe last January into possible safety risks of the touchscreen in the center console of various Tesla models.