Tesla showroom in Texas targeted with ‘incendiary devices', police say

Police said Monday that multiple "incendiary" devices had been placed at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas.

The FBI was assisting Austin Police at the showroom where a bomb squad found the devices on Monday morning.

The incident appears to be the latest targeting of a Tesla location. The electric vehicle company has faced criticism and a spate of vandalism over CEO Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration.

Musk is overseeing DOGE, the administration's effort to drastically slash federal spending and employee headcount.

The headquarters of Tesla is located in Austin.

News of the police activity broke as Musk attended a Cabinet meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

The Austin Police Department, in a statement, said that officers responded to the Tesla showroom just after 8 a.m. local time.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located suspicious devices, and called the APD Bomb Squad to investigate," the department said. "The devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident."

"This is an open and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time," the department said.

Police did not say if they had any suspects.

Trump last week had suggested that people found guilty of attacking Tesla properties could serve their sentences in prisons in El Salvador.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has called the vandalism against Tesla properties, which has included an attack on vehicles with Molotov cocktails, "domestic terrorism.