Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

Tesla Owns Its Service Centers — a Unique Business Model That May Be Reaching Its Limit

By Dain Evans, CNBC

Stephen Lam | Reuters

Tesla is known for sparking an electric vehicle revolution. It's also brought services to customers, like mobile repairs and over-the-air tune-ups, that were once reserved for only the most elite car companies. 

Unlike the independent dealership model used by companies like Ford, GM, and almost every other car manufacturer in the U.S., where dealerships and service centers are owned and operated separately from the brand itself, Tesla operates all of its own service centers.

But it isn't easy to change that model, and Tesla has struggled to keep up with service as sales have soared.  Customers have complained about long wait times, a lack of loaner cars, and having to travel hours to get to the nearest service center when a mobile ranger can't fix the problem.

Other electric vehicle start-ups like Rivian and Lucid are following in Tesla's footsteps with their service models. But will it be possible for Tesla and others to scale up service fast enough and keep customers happy?

Watch CNBC's deep dive— the pros and cons of Tesla's service

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesTechnologytransportationAutosElon Musk
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us