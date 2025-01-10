Money Report

Tesla launches refreshed Model Y in China to fend off domestic rivals

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

Tesla launched a revamped version of its Model Y in China.
  • Tesla on Friday announced a revamped version of its popular Model Y in China, as the U.S. electric car giant looks to fend off challenges from domestic rivals.
  • The Model Y will start at 263,500 Chinese yuan ($35,935), with deliveries set to begin in March.

The Model Y will start at 263,500 Chinese yuan ($35,935), with deliveries set to begin in March. A spokesperson for Tesla China said that the new Model Y is only open for pre-sale in the Chinese market, rather than being launched globally.

Tesla's Model Y refresh comes after the auto giant this month reported its first ever annual decline in overall deliveries for 2024.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle firm is facing heightened competition around the world, from startups and traditional carmakers in Europe. In China, the company continues to face an onslaught of rivals from BYD to newer players like Xpeng and Nio.

Tesla is offering a number of incentives for customers to buy the Model Y including a five-year 0% interest financing plan.

