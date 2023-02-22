Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Terran Orbital Stock Surges After Winning $2.4 Billion Contract to Build Satellites for Rivada

By Michael Sheetz,CNBC

Terran Orbital
  • Terran Orbital announced a $2.4 billion contract to build communications satellites for Rivada Space Networks.
  • The spacecraft builder will design, manufacture and deploy 288 satellites for Rivada, as well as 12 spare satellites, for a total contract of 300 satellites.
  • Terran shares surged in premarket trading.

Terran Orbital shares surged in early trading on Wednesday, after the company announced a $2.4 billion contract to build communications satellites for Rivada Space Networks.

The spacecraft builder will design, manufacture and deploy 288 satellites for Rivada out of Terran's Tyvak subsidiary based in Irvine, California. It will also build 12 spare satellites, for a total contract of 300 satellites, and develop portions of the ground support.

Rivada aims to begin launching the constellation as early as 2025. The company wants to build an interconnected global satellite network, with service to telecommunications, enterprise and government markets.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We are ecstatic to work alongside Rivada and look forward to building out their LEO constellation," Terran cofounder, chairman and CEO Marc Bell said in a statement.

Terran stock jumped over 70% in premarket trading from its previous close of $1.71 a share. The stock has slid steadily since its debut just over a year ago, when it finished its first day of trading at $11.80 a share.

Sign up here to receive weekly editions of CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us