TD Bank expected to pay $3 billion in fines and limit growth in DOJ settlement: Report

TD Bank is reportedly expected to pay $3 billion in fines and other penalties to the Department of Justice and financial crimes regulators to settle a federal probe over its alleged failure to monitor money laundering by drug cartels.

TD Bank is also set to accept limits on its growth as part of the settlement, according to the report by The Wall Street Journal.

The reported restrictions on TD Bank's growth would be similar to those imposed by the Federal Reserve on Wells Fargo in 2018.

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday fined TD Bank more than $124 million for violations related to anti-money laundering laws, saying the bank failed to "conduct adequate risk management and oversight of its retail banking operations in the United States, resulting in a U.S. subsidiary being used to launder hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit proceeds."

TD Bank shares were down more than 3% midday Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Toronto-based TD Bank, which is Canada's second-largest bank, had no immediate comment on the WSJ report.

The newspaper reported in May that the DOJ was investigating how Chinese organized crime groups and drug traffickers used TD Bank to launder money derived from the sale of the deadly opiate fentanyl in the United States.

In September, TD Bank was ordered to pay nearly $28 million by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for repeatedly furnishing consumer reporting agencies with information about customers that contained numerous errors, and waiting more than a year to fix those mistakes despite knowing about them.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.