Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film adds $31 million to domestic tally in week two

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film snared $31 million during its second weekend in theaters, the most of any concert film at the domestic box office.

The weekend figure is a 66% drop from its first weekend, which is on par with blockbuster hits from Marvel, DC and Star Wars.

In total, the Eras Tour film has secured an estimated $129.8 million at the domestic box office.

"Swifties came back in force to give Eras Tour a strong first encore weekend at the box office," said Shawn Robbins, chief media analyst at BoxOffice.com. "The film continues to shatter concert movie records as it brings to theaters much-needed foot traffic during a fourth quarter impacted by Hollywood's labor strikes."

With just Thursday's ticket sales, which tallied just under $6 million, Swift was also able to snare more than $100 million in the U.S. and Canada, making her film the first to do so.

In total, the Eras Tour film has secured an estimated $129.8 million at the domestic box office. AMC, which distributed the film, is set to update international figures on Monday. If Swift's film passes $262.5 million before the end of its run in November, it will be the highest-grossing global concert movie of all time, beating 2009′s "Michael Jackson's This Is It."

"As non-traditional releases go, the Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie is a much welcome addition to this October movie marketplace and what would otherwise be a rather quiet corridor has already received a nice $130 million overall boost from this unique concert film release," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

Already, the Eras Tour concert film has had the widest domestic release for a concert film (opening in more than 3,850 locations) and the highest opening weekend domestically for a concert film, surpassing Miley Cyrus' "Best of Both Worlds Concert" from 2008, which snared $31.1 million during its domestic debut, according to data from Comscore.

"The Swift film demonstrates how outside-of-the-box thinking and innovation can lead to unexpected outcomes and an enhancement of the bottom line while offering guidance of how such alternative content is able to fill those quieter spots often left on the movie release calendar," said Dergarabedian.