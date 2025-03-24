Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Tax revenue collected by the IRS set to plummet, report says

By Michelle Fox, CNBC

A view of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 16, 2025. 
Annabelle Gordon | Reuters
  • IRS officials are expecting tax revenue to drop by more than 10% by April 15, The Washington Post reported.
  • Officials said the prediction is directly linked to shifting taxpayer behavior and President Donald Trump's cuts at the IRS, the paper said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials at the IRS and Treasury Department are anticipating tax revenue to drop more than 10% by April 15 compared with last year, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing three people with knowledge of the situation.

The loss of tax receipts is expected as more individuals and businesses don't file taxes or attempt to avoid paying balances owed to the IRS. The amount of lost federal revenue could top $500 billion, the paper said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said the prediction is directly linked to shifting taxpayer behavior and President Donald Trump's cuts at the IRS, the Post said.

Thousands are expected to lose their jobs at the agency as part of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency spending reductions. Experts have warned that the cuts during tax season could materially impact filers.

The IRS has also noted increased chatter online from people saying they won't pay taxes this year or will make aggressive claims they aren't eligible for in a gamble that they won't be audited, the Post reported.

Money Report

News 16 mins ago

Trump says any country that purchases oil from Venezuela will have to pay 25% tariff on trade with U.S.

News 32 mins ago

The No. 1 mistake I see job seekers making in 2025, says career expert: It can ‘destroy your chances'

The Treasury Department told the paper the story was "sensational and baseless" and said the anonymous sources "should be dismissed out of hand."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us