News

Taiwan Semiconductor to announce $100-billion investment in U.S. chip manufacturing plants

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

C.C. Wei, TSMC Group CEO, stands on the future site of a chip factory under the name European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) during a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony. 
Sebastian Kahnert | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump is slated to a announce a $100 billion investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
  • The money will go toward building new chip manufacturing plants in the U.S. over the next four years.
  • Trump has repeatedly called out and accused Taiwan of stealing the U.S. chip manufacturing business and touted tariffs on semiconductor imports.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce a $100 billion investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to bolster chip manufacturing over the next four years in the U.S, NBC has learned.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

TSMC, which supplies semiconductors to the likes of Nvidia and Apple for artificial intelligence use, would help support the Trump administration's efforts to make the U.S. an AI hub. Last month, Trump announced a multibillion AI infrastructure project with Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank.

To be sure, Trump has repeatedly called out and accused Taiwan of stealing the U.S. chip manufacturing business and touted tariffs on semiconductor imports. The company's finance chief Wendell Huang told CNBC in January that he was confident the new White House administration would continue funding the company's U.S. ambitions.

TSMC has already made strides to expand its footprint in the U.S, committing $12 billion in 2020 to build its first U.S. chip factory in Arizona. It has since raised its investment in the state to about $65 billion with a third factory and gained U.S. government support through a $6.6 billion subsidy from the U.S. Commerce Department.

