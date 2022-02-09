Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Taco Bell Parent Yum Brands Misses Earnings Estimates as Higher Costs Weigh on Profits

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Brent Lewin | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Taco Bell parent Yum Brands fell short of Wall Street's earnings estimates but beat revenue expectations.
  • Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut all saw company restaurant margins shrink during the quarter.
  • Yum reported same-store sales growth of 5% compared with the year-ago period and 4% on a two-year basis.

Yum Brands on Wednesday reported mixed results for its fourth quarter as higher costs weighed on profits, leading to an earnings miss.

Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: $1.02 adjusted vs. $1.09 expected
  • Revenue: $1.89 billion vs. $1.88 billion expected

Yum reported fourth-quarter net income of $330 million, or $1.11 per share, down from $332 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.02 per share, falling short of the $1.09 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Business 26 mins ago

Peloton's New CEO, Barry McCarthy, Says He's ‘Here for the Comeback Story,' an Internal Email Shows

Markets 29 mins ago

Fed's Bostic Says More Than 3 Hikes Possible This Year, But Needs to See How Economy Responds

Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut all saw company restaurant margins shrink during the quarter. Across the restaurant industry, operators have been dealing with higher food, freight and labor costs.

Net sales rose 8% to $1.89 billion, topping expectations of $1.88 billion. Yum reported same-store sales growth of 5% compared with the year-ago period and 4% on a two-year basis.

Taco Bell reported the highest jump in same-store sales growth of Yum's portfolio. The Mexican-inspired chain saw its same-store sales climb 8% after several weaker quarters, hurt by a lack of late-night and morning customers.

KFC's same-store sales rose 5% in the quarter. In the U.S., its second-largest market, same-store sales jumped 4%. Its domestic market accounts for less than a fifth of its system-wide sales. Shrinking system-wide sales in China, its largest market, weighed on the chain's overall same-store sales growth.

Pizza Hut reported same-store sales growth of 3%. The pizza chain's U.S. same-store sales ticked up just 1% in the quarter as the market faced tough comparisons to last year's same-store sales growth. In the U.S., Pizza Hut has been trying to mount a comeback, an effort that was initially helped by soaring demand for its pizza during lockdowns.

Read the full earnings report here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsUS: NewsBusiness NewsBreaking News: Business
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us