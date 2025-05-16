Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in Alien Enemies Act case

The Supreme Court granted a request by Venezuelan nationals seeking an injunction against their removal from the United States under the Alien Enemies Act.

In an unsigned decision, the court said the Trump administration had not given the detainees enough time or adequate resources to challenge their deportations.

"Under these circumstances, notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster," the ruling said.

The court did not rule on whether the Alien Enemies Act, which the Trump administration invoked in mid-April to deport the detainees, had been applied correctly.

"To be clear, we decide today only that the detainees are entitled to more notice than was given on April 18," their ruling said.

The justices noted they were granting only temporary relief while the case returns to a lower federal appellate court sorts out the question of how much notice is due to those being targeted for removal.

