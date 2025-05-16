Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in Alien Enemies Act case

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

A person walks past the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 21, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • The Supreme Court granted a request by Venezuelan nationals seeking an injunction against their removal from the United States under the Alien Enemies Act.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted a request by Venezuelan nationals seeking an injunction against their removal from the United States under the Alien Enemies Act.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In an unsigned decision, the court said the Trump administration had not given the detainees enough time or adequate resources to challenge their deportations.

"Under these circumstances, notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster," the ruling said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The court did not rule on whether the Alien Enemies Act, which the Trump administration invoked in mid-April to deport the detainees, had been applied correctly.

"To be clear, we decide today only that the detainees are entitled to more notice than was given on April 18," their ruling said.

The justices noted they were granting only temporary relief while the case returns to a lower federal appellate court sorts out the question of how much notice is due to those being targeted for removal.

Money Report

News 11 mins ago

Nvidia and Tesla ripped higher this week, boosted by Trump's Middle East tour

News 1 hour ago

Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are backing the UAE Stargate data center project

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us