Super Micro issues weak guidance, cites ‘economic uncertainty and tariff impacts'

Super Micro's guidance fell short of expectations.

Last week, the server maker issued preliminary results that were shy of Wall Street's estimates.

"Economic uncertainty and tariff impacts may have a short-term impact," CEO Charles Liang said in the earnings release Tuesday.

Super Micro issued disappointing guidance on Tuesday, a week after the server maker provided preliminary results for the latest quarter that fell shy of Wall Street's expectations. The stock slid about 4% in extended trading.

Here's what the company reported in comparison with LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: 31 cents adjusted vs. 50 cents expected

While the latest numbers were below analysts' estimates, they were in line with early results Super Micro disclosed last week. The company said at the time that revenue in the fiscal third quarter would be between $4.5 billion and $4.6 billion, and that earnings per share would fall in the range between 29 cents and 31 cents. The stock plummeted 12% following that release.

But Super Micro on Tuesday gave investors their first glimpse into fourth-quarter results, and those are also below expectations. Super Micro called for 40 cents to 50 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $5.6 billion to $6.4 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG had been looking for 69 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $6.82 billion in revenue.

The macroeconomic environment is likely to weigh on performance, the company said, following President Donald Trump's announcement in early April of sweeping new tariffs on imported goods.

During the fiscal third quarter, Super Micro saw "a customer waiting and evaluating AI platforms between the current Hopper and the upcoming Blackwell GPUs, leading to a delayed commitment," CEO Charles Liang said on a conference call with analysts. He said he expects the commitment to come in the June and September quarters.

Liang said the company is not giving fiscal 2026 guidance because of tariff-related uncertainty.

Super Micro's revenue grew 19% year over year during the quarter, which ended on March 31. Net income of 17 cents per share was down from 66 cents in the same quarter a year ago.

It has been a treacherous past year for Super Micro. Prior to that, the stock had been on a tear due to the company's position in the artificial intelligence market, selling servers packed with Nvidia's graphics processing units.

Over the summer, short seller Hindenburg Research issued a report on Super Micro, claiming it had found proof of "accounting manipulation." In October, Ernst & Young resigned as the company's auditor after raising concerns about internal control over financial reporting and other matters.

An independent special committee investigated but "did not raise any substantial concerns about the integrity of Super Micro's senior management or Audit Committee, or their commitment to ensuring that the Company's financial statements are materially accurate," according to a statement.

In February, Super Micro filed an annual report for its 2024 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, helping to keep the stock from being delisted on Nasdaq. Staff from the exchange had informed Super Micro that the company was back in compliance with filing requirements, according to a statement.

As of Tuesday's closing bell, Super Micro had gained 9% so far in 2025, while the S&P 500 index had declined 4%.

