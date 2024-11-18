Super Micro hires new auditor to maintain Nasdaq listing; shares pop

Super Micro said on Monday that it hired BDO as its independent auditor.

The stock, which as cratered since peaking in March, rose 16% in extended trading, continuing its rally from earlier in the day.

The company said that it will remain listed on the Nasdaq pending the exchange's "review of the compliance plan."

Embattled server maker Super Micro Computer said on Monday that it had hired BDO as its new auditor and submitted a plan to Nasdaq detailing its efforts to regain compliance with the exchange. The shares jumped 16% in extended trading.

"This is an important next step to bring our financial statements current, an effort we are pursuing with both diligence and urgency," Super Micro CEO Charles Liang said in a statement.

Super Micro is late in filing its 2024 year-end report with the SEC, and said earlier this month that it was looking for a new accountant after its previous auditor, Ernst & Young, stepped down in October. Ernst & Young was new to the job, having just replaced Deloitte & Touche as Super Micro's accounting firm in March 2023.

Super Micro said that it told Nasdaq that it believes it will be able to file its annual report for the year ended June 30, and quarterly report for the period ended Sept. 30. The company said it will remain listed on the Nasdaq pending the exchange's "review of the compliance plan."

Shares of Super Micro soared more than 14-fold from the end of 2022 to their peak in March of this year. But the stock has been hammered on troubling news about its compliance with Nasdaq. Once valued at about $70 billion, the company's market cap was at $12.6 billion on Monday, following a 16% rally during regular trading.

Super Micro has been one of the primary beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom, due to its relationship with Nvidia. Sales last fiscal year more than doubled to $15 billion.

On Monday, Super Micro announced that it was selling products featuring Nvidia's next-generation AI chip called Blackwell.

