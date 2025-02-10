Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts has an all-women management team: ‘I was seeking out the best, and that's how it happened'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has something unique among professional athletes: an all-women management team.

Hurts, 26, led his team to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, earning the game's Most Valuable Player honor. Before the game, he spoke at a press conference about his management team — his agent, manager, and marketing and communications representatives.

"It's something that happened organically. I was seeking out the best, and that's how it happened," said Hurts, adding: "And honestly, for me, it's an eye that I don't have that I'm able to lean on in certain situations. That's something I value heavily."

Hurts' all-women management team, three of whom are Black, is a rarity in the NFL world — and in the broader landscape of sports management, a historically male-dominated industry.

All the women are from the Klutch Sports Group agency. Nicole Lynn, his primary agent, was promoted to president of the company's football division in 2023, as reported by Sports Business Journal. Lynn is joined by Chantal Romain, Shakeemah Simmons-Winter, Jenna Malphrus and Rachel Everett, who round out Hurts' management team.

"I have a team of straight hustlers ... They get things done. And that's how I am on the field and off the field," Hurts told Sports Illustrated in August 2022.

Hurts joined the Eagles in 2020 as a second-round draft pick. Months before the draft, he received a direct message on Instagram from Lynn, she told Sports Illustrated. Her message read: "Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link."

The quarterback saw a similarity between himself and his prospective agent, who first started representing NFL players in 2015. Hurts won a national championship in college, but scouts and analysts doubted his ability to lead an NFL franchise.

"That turns me up," said Hurts. "It lights a fire in me. It does something to me, because I know I'll prove you wrong. But I saw that same fire in Nicole. She said, 'I'm a woman. People are going to overlook me. People are going to doubt me. They're not going to give me the due respect. But I'm overcoming it, just like you do.' And that's where we really hit it off. We had the same vision."

In 2023, Lynn negotiated a record-breaking contract for Hurts: His five-year contract extension with the Eagles, worth $255 million, was the largest contract by average annual value in NFL history at the time.

The deal was generally well-received by analysts, particularly after Hurts led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance that year. (The Eagles lost that game to the Chiefs.)

Hurts deserved "every penny" of his then-new contract, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith said on the air in 2023. He additionally commended Lynn for negotiating it: "Nicole Lynn, congrats to her. And major props for her pulling this off. It was necessary, she had to do it."

