Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Lawsuit challenges Musk ‘resignation' threat to federal workers

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on Feb. 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images
  • A newly amended lawsuit challenges a threat by Elon Musk to federal workers.
  • Musk in a social media post had warned those workers to respond to an email demanding them to submit a list of their accomplishments over the last week, or face a forced "resignation."
  • The suit in California federal court comes amid confusion and controversy over whether employees must respond to that email from the Office of Personnel Management.

A newly amended lawsuit challenges a threat by Elon Musk to federal workers, which warned them over social media to respond to an email demanding them to submit a list of their accomplishments over the last week, or face a forced "resignation."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The amended suit in San Francisco federal court comes amid confusion and controversy inside the federal government over whether employees must respond to that email from the Office of Personnel Management, and, if so, how.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and leader of several other companies, has been tasked by President Donald Trump with cutting federal government spending, and the number of federal workers.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us