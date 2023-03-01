Stubborn Inflation Will Remain at a Very High Level, German Central Bank President Says

European government bond yields rose Tuesday and once again Wednesday on the back of the latest data.

Goldman Sachs said Wednesday that it was increasing its expectations for peak interest rate hikes in the euro area.

The Eurostat, the region's statistics office, is releasing new inflation figures Thursday.

Joachim Nagel, president of Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, and one of the ECB's more hawkish members, told CNBC's Annette Weisbach on Wednesday that consumer price rises are set to remain stubbornly high.

"It looks like, for at least the next couple of months, inflation will stay on very high levels, expect maybe for the second half that inflation might come down to a certain extent," he said Wednesday.

"But still, what we expect for this year for Germany is an average inflation rate of around 6 to 7%."

Speaking to CNBC, Nagel also said that "the journey is not over" and that the European Central Bank will "have to do more" to reduce the balance sheet.

The ECB is this month starting to sell bonds at a pace of 15 billion euros ($16 billion) a month until June. Reducing the balance sheet is also a measure to bring down inflation in the bloc.

