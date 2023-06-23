Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stop Using the Phrase ‘Soft Skills,' Says Millionaire Bestselling Author—Here's What to Do Instead

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Marla Aufmuth | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

When you think of the phrase "soft skills," you probably think of a few specific traits: emotional intelligence, interpersonal ability, an adeptness at communication.

That's fine, says millionaire bestselling author Seth Godin — just stop calling them "soft."

"We give too little respect to [those] skills when we call them 'soft' and imply that they're optional," Godin, a marketing entrepreneur and leadership expert, wrote in a recent TED blog post.

"Let's uncomfortably call them 'real skills' instead," he added.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Godin, a prolific author on topics like marketing and professional development, wrote that soft skills — which can also include work ethic, critical thinking and leadership presence — are constantly undervalued, partially because of how people refer to them.

Those skills are anything but optional, he wrote.

His words could ring especially true as artificial intelligence gains workplace popularity. AI has already automated some traditional vocational skills, from coding and data analysis to copywriting and even architectural design.

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

Biden to Sign Executive Order Expanding Access to Birth Control

news 42 mins ago

Here's How Much You Can Make and Still Pay 0% Capital Gains Taxes for 2023

If that trend continues, uniquely human skills like collaboration and empathy could matter more.

"Even if you've got the vocational skills, you're no help to us without these human skills, the things that we can't write down or program a computer to do," wrote Godin.

The problem, he noted: You can learn engineering, computer science or law in a classroom, but it's much harder to get a graduate degree in charisma, drive or reliability. Those skills are harder to quantify, and therefore harder for a hiring manager to identify on a resume.

That's why many companies pay "less attention to soft skills when hiring," Godin wrote.

That could change soon, as recruiters and universities teach the Class of 2023 how to conduct office small talk, find appropriate professional workwear and make client introductions, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Those skills will particularly matter for students whose social and professional development was impeded by pandemic lockdowns, Heidi Brooks, a senior lecturer at Yale University's School of Management, told the Journal.

Consider, for example, that some new grads have never even stepped foot in an office before: Remote internship opportunities were seven times higher in 2020 than 2019, an Indeed report found in 2021.

And even though soft skills may not be strongly considered in most hiring processes, any new employee's ability to communicate and work with the rest of the team is on display from Day 1. Eighty-nine percent of employers say poor soft skills are a sign of a "bad hire," according to a LinkedIn survey conducted in 2018.

Godin agrees.

"Hiring coders who can't code, salespeople who can't sell, or architects who can't design is a waste," he wrote, adding: "[But] what actually separates thriving organizations from struggling ones are the difficult-to-measure attitudes, processes and perceptions of the people who do the work."

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us