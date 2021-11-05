Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Pfizer, Canada Goose, Live Nation and More

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC

Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Pfizer (PFE) – The drug maker's shares surged 9.4% in premarket trading after a study showed that its experimental Covid-19 antiviral pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90%. Pfizer said it will ask regulators to approve the pill as soon as possible.

Canada Goose (GOOS) – The outerwear maker reported an unexpected profit for its latest quarter along with better-than-expected revenue, and also raised its full-year forecast. Canada Goose also said it's seeing an indication of a strong winter season, and shares jumped 4.6% in the premarket.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) – Live Nation shares rallied 5.4% in premarket action after the event promoter returned to profit amid a sales surge as live events returned. Results exceeded analyst estimates.

DraftKings (DKNG) – The sports betting company's stock slid 3.5% in the premarket after it reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that fell short of Street forecasts. DraftKings did raise the midpoint of its fiscal 2021 revenue guidance and said it expected a strong 2022.

Canopy Growth (CGC) – The Canadian cannabis producer lost 3 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 20-cent loss expected by analysts. However, revenue fell short of estimates and the company flagged slower-than-expected revenue growth for the second half of fiscal 2022. The stock fell 3.5% in the premarket.

Peloton (PTON) – Peloton tumbled 31.8% in the premarket after the fitness equipment maker slashed its full-year sales forecast by $1 billion, amid slowing demand for bikes and treadmills. Peloton also reported a quarterly loss of $1.21 per share, wider than the $1.07 loss expected by analysts, and revenue fell short of estimates as well.

Expedia (EXPE) – Expedia earned an adjusted $3.53 per share for its latest quarter, well above the $1.65 consensus estimate. Revenue was also higher than expected, with the travel services company benefiting from the surge in travel demand. Expedia soared 13.2% in premarket trading.

Airbnb (ABNB) – Airbnb rallied 6.2% in the premarket as the travel-demand surge lifted sales and earnings beyond Wall Street forecasts. Airbnb earned $1.22 per share for its latest quarter, beating the $0.75 consensus estimate, with sales coming in at a record high. The company also said it expects a strong holiday season.

Uber Technologies (UBER) – Uber reported its first profitable quarter on an adjusted basis, thanks to upbeat performances by its ride-sharing and food delivery services. It did post an overall loss due to the drop in value of its stake in China ride-hailing company Didi (DIDI). Uber rose 1.2% in premarket trading.

Pinterest (PINS) – Pinterest came in 5 cents above estimates with an adjusted quarterly profit of 28 cents per share, and the image-sharing site operator's revenue also topped analyst forecasts. It is also predicting an upbeat current quarter as the online retailer spends more on holiday season ads. Pinterest jumped 4.5% in premarket action.

Shake Shack (SHAK) – Shake Shack reported a quarterly loss of 5 cents per share, 1 cent less than Wall Street had anticipated, but the restaurant chain's sales missed analyst forecasts. Despite the revenue miss, Shake Shack rallied 6.3% in the premarket.

Square (SQ) -Square matched estimates with quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share, while the mobile payments company's revenue missed forecasts. Square did see a nearly 60% rise in profit from a year earlier, thanks in large part to a surge in bitcoin transactions, but the stock dropped 3.7% in premarket trading.

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF) – The movie and tv studio is considering a sale or spin-off of its Starz premium cable channel, saying it sees the potential to unlock significant shareholder value. The stock surged 15.1% in the premarket.

