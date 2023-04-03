Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Marathon Oil, Macy's, WWE and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.

Energy stocks — Energy stocks rose broadly Monday after OPEC surprised the market by announcing a production cut. This led some analysts to warn oil prices could reach $100 per barrel. Marathon Oil rose more than 7%, while Halliburton, APA and Occidental Petroleum each gained more than 6%.

Marqeta — The payment services stock dropped 4.2% after Morgan Stanley downgraded Marqeta to equal weight from overweight. The firm said the company faces a "multitude of headwinds" in the next year.

Extra Space Storage, Life Storage — Extra Space Storage said it would acquire Life Storage in an all-stock transaction for $145.82 per share, an 11.2% premium to where the stock closed Friday. The deal would create a storage unit operator with a pro forma equity market capitalization of about $36 billion and a total enterprise value of roughly $47 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Extra Space shares dropped 4.9% following the announcement; Life Storage shares climbed about 1.7%.

Sunnova Energy — The solar energy company's shares were up by more than 5%. Morgan Stanley initiated Sunnova with an overweight rating, noting the stock could more than double in value. Sunnova shares have dropped 13.3% in 2023.

Vulcan Materials — The construction stock could move in early trading on the back of a Goldman Sachs upgrade to buy from neutral. Goldman said the company should see a better year ahead as inflation cools.

World Wrestling Entertainment — Shares of WWE lost 6% on the news that Endeavor Group, the parent company of UFC, would spin off UFC and merge it with WWE in a deal valued at $21 billion. CNBC first reported news of the potential deal on Sunday.

Macy's — The department store popped 3.8% after being upgraded by JPMorgan to overweight from neutral. The Wall Street firm, which raised its price target on the retailer, said it has confidence in Macy's bottom-line plan and expects to see multiyear EBITDA margins in the low double digits. Shares of Macy's have declined about 13.1% so far this year, driven by selloffs in February and March.

SL Green Realty — Shares of the real estate investment trust rose more than 3% premarket after BMO upgraded them to outperform, saying the third-most heavily shorted U.S. REIT is oversold given its historically low valuation and several catalysts are "on the horizon."

Tesla — The stock was down 3.1% after Tesla reported on Sunday that it delivered 422,875 vehicles for the first quarter of 2023, falling short of Wall Street's expectations. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected the EV maker to report deliveries around 432,000 vehicles for the quarter. Estimates included in the FactSet analysis ranged from an expected 410,000 to 451,000 deliveries.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Sarah Min, Alex Harring, Michelle Fox Theobald, Tanaya Macheel and Samantha Subin contributed reporting.