Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Estee Lauder, Bloomin' Brands, Palo Alto Networks and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell Friday.

Palo Alto Networks — Shares of the cybersecurity company edged 1.8% lower in premarket trading Friday. Palo Alto Networks' fiscal fourth-quarter earnings are expected to come out Friday afternoon. Analysts surveyed by FactSet's StreetAccount called for $1.96 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $1.29.

Ross Stores — Shares jumped nearly 5%, a day after Ross Stores' postmarket earnings report. The discount retailer's earnings per share for its second quarter came in at $1.32, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue was $4.93 billion, versus the $4.75 billion expected.

Alibaba, JD.com, PDD, Nio — Shares of some Chinese companies, ranging from e-commerce giants JD.com and Alibaba to electric vehicle manufacturer Nio, declined in premarket trading Friday. Alibaba was down 2.3% and PDD lost about 3.5%, while JD.com and Nio dropped 4.8% and more than 5%, respectively. The moves come as investors' weigh China's real estate troubles, which could, in turn, impact the country's economic activity.

XPeng — Shares of the Chinese electric car maker were trading down 7% after the company's earnings results Friday showed a wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter. The company reported a net loss of 2.8 billion yuan, coming out lower than the expected loss of 2.13 billion yuan. XPeng's revenue of 5.06 billion Chinese yuan ($693.7 million) came out in line with expectations, however. Still, its revenue represented a 31% year-on-year fall.

Applied Materials — The semiconductor equipment maker gained about 2% after beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal third-quarter results. The company's adjusted earnings came out to $1.90 per share, exceeding the $1.74 per share expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $6.43 billion, also more than the anticipated $6.16 billion.

Estee Lauder — Shares of the cosmetics giant took a 4% hit after Estee Lauder reported earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter that beat on earnings and revenue, but lowered its full-year guidance. The company reported adjusted earning per share of 7 cents, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast a loss of 4 cents per share. Revenue of $3.61 billion surpassed expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder issued weak guidance for the first quarter, however, saying it expects to lose between 31 cents per share and 21 cents per share, while analysts had expected earnings per share of 98 cents, according to FactSet.

Keysight Technologies — The stock lost 12.3% after Keysight provided a bleak outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter. The electronic design company said it anticipates adjusted earnings of $1.83 to $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion.

Farfetch — Shares of the e-commerce fashion company plunged more than 41% in early morning trading after reporting revenue of $572 million for the second quarter, coming out far below a Refinitiv estimate of $649 million. It also issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the full year and cut its gross merchandise value outlook.

Bloomin' Brands — Shares of the Outback Steakhouse parent company rose 6% in premarket trading after The Wall Street Journal reported that an activist investor has been buying the stock. Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value now owns more than 5% of Bloomin' Brands, according to the report.

— CNBC's Michelle Fox Theobald and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.