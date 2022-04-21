Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: American Airlines, Blackstone, AT&T and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

American Airlines (AAL) – American soared 10.5% in premarket trading after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and predicting profitability for the current quarter.

United Airlines (UAL) – United lost an adjusted $4.24 per share for the first quarter, 2 cents more than expected, and the airline's revenue was also slightly below forecasts. However, United said it expects a return to profitability this quarter as travel demand surges, and the stock rallied 8.3% in the premarket.

Blackstone (BX) – The private equity firm's shares jumped 4% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the first quarter, helped by strong results from its real estate and credit operations.

AT&T (T) – AT&T earned an adjusted 63 cents per share for the first quarter, 4 cents above estimates, and beat on the top line as well. Those numbers exclude the results of the now spun-off WarnerMedia unit, with AT&T benefiting from an increase in wireless revenue. AT&T added 1.4% in premarket action.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla surged 7.4% in premarket trading after reporting record quarterly profit and beating Wall Street's top and bottom-line estimates. Tesla cautioned that production would be constrained for the remainder of the year due to shortages of computer chips and other parts, but it expects to increase deliveries.

Xerox (XRX) – Xerox tumbled 7.3% in the premarket after reporting an adjusted quarterly profit of 12 cents per share, 1 cent below consensus. The office equipment maker was hurt by inflation pressures and supply chain issues.

Dow Inc. (DOW) – The chemical maker's stock added 2.1% in the premarket after beating estimates on both the top and bottom lines, helped by strong demand and higher prices.

Sleep Number (SNBR) – Sleep Number shares tanked 10.6% in premarket trading following a top and bottom-line miss for its latest quarter. The mattress company earned 9 cents per share, well short of the 33-cent consensus estimate, with supply chain issues impacting its results.

Carvana (CVNA) – Carvana lost $2.89 per share for its latest quarter, wider than the $1.44-per-share loss analysts were anticipating. Revenue beat estimates, but the online auto seller saw its first-ever quarterly sales decline. Carvana fell 5.1% in the premarket.

Lam Research (LRCX) – Lam Research fell 11 cents short of estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of $7.40 per share, and the chipmaker's revenue also fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Lam's expenses increased as it spent more to deal with supply chain disruptions. Lam lost 1.3% in the premarket.

CSX (CSX) – CSX beat estimates by 2 cents with quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, and the railroad operator's revenue also topped forecasts. CSX handled fewer shipments, but that was more than offset by an increase in shipping rates. CSX rose 2.1% in premarket trading.