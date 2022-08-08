Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts.

Signify Health (SGFY) – CVS Health (CVS) is planning a bid for Signify in an effort to expand in-home health services, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. The paper had reported last week that Signify was exploring strategic alternatives including a sale. Its stock surged 16.7% in the premarket.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) – The maker of blood disorder treatments will be bought by Pfizer (PFE) for $5.4 billion, or $68.50 per share in cash. Global Blood shares soared 88% over the past two sessions following reports that a deal was near, and gained another 4.2% in the premarket.

Tyson Foods (TSN) – The beef and poultry producer reported quarterly profit of $1.94 per share, 4 cents a share shy of estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, however, as beef demand remained high. Chicken volume fell 2.1% but Tyson said that business continues to improve. Tyson shares slid 2.5% in premarket trading.

Barrick Gold (GOLD) – The mining company's shares added 3.2% in premarket trading following better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher copper output.

Baidu (BIDU) – The China-based search engine company won approval to operate driverless taxi services in two Chinese cities, the first such approvals in the country. Baidu added 1.2% in premarket action.

First Solar (FSLR) – The solar company was upgraded to "buy" at Guggenheim and to "overweight" at J.P. Morgan Securities, with both saying First Solar is among those poised to benefit most from the Senate-passed Inflation Reduction Act. First Solar gained 4.2% in premarket action, with other solar stocks rallying as well.

Emerson Electric (EMR) – The manufacturing company is selling its InSinkErator garbage disposal business to appliance maker Whirlpool (WHR) for $3 billion.

Avalara (AVLR) – The tax software provider agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Vista Partners for $8.4 billion, including debt, or $93.50 per share. Avalara fell 4% in the premarket but had risen 30% since reports of a potential deal first surfaced in early July.