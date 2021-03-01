Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Zoom, Roku, Novavax & More

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

Kena Betancur | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Zoom Video – Shares of the video communications company popped 8.5% on the back of better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results. Zoom earned $1.22 per share on revenue of $882 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of 79 cents per share on revenue of $812 million. That revenue figure represents a 369% surge on a year-over-year basis. Zoom also expects revenue to surge by 175% in the fiscal first quarter and by 42% for the full fiscal year.

Roku – Roku's stock jumped 2.8% on the news that the company is set to acquire Nielsen's video advertising business. "Combining Nielsen's AVA technology with Roku's innovative ad tech and scale will enable us to deliver the benefits of TV streaming advertising to traditional TV," Louqman Parampath, Roku's vice president of product management, said in a statement.

Novavax – The vaccine developer's stock slid 4.2% after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Novavax lost $2.70 per share on revenue of $279.7 million. Analysts polled by Refinitv expected a loss per share of $1.49 on revenue of $304.9 million. CEO Stanley Erck told CNBC the company expects government clearance for its Covid-19 vaccine as early as May.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals – Inovio shares slid more than 6% after the company released its latest quarterly figures. The company lost 14 cents per share, while analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 22 cents per share. Additionally, Inovio released Phase 3 trial results for a drug aimed at treating HPV.

