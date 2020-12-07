Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Stitch Fix, Coupa Software & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Stitch Fix — Stitch Fix shares rallied more than 34% on the back of better-than-expected results for the first quarter. The personal styling company reported a profit of 9 cents per share on revenue of $490.4 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a loss of 20 cents per share on revenue $481.2 million. Stitch Fix also issued better-than-expected revenue guidance for its fiscal second quarter.

Coupa Software — The software company reported a profit of 18 cents per share for the third quarter on revenue of $133 million, sending its stock up 4%. Analysts expected earnings per share of 3 cents on revenue of $124 million. The company also issued strong revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

HealthEquity — Shares of the health-savings company fell 3.2% after the bell even after the release of better-than-expected third-quarter results. HealthEquity posted earnings of 41 cents per share, topping a FactSet estimate of 36 cents.

Toll Brothers — Toll Brothers reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat analyst forecasts. The homebuilder reported earnings of $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion. However, the stock traded more than 1% lower after the bell.