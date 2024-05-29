Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce, UiPath, Capri, Pure Storage and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading:

Salesforce — Shares plunged more than 14% after first-quarter revenue of $9.13 billion missed consensus estimates of $9.17 billion, according to LSEG. Adjusted earnings of $2.44 per share beat a consensus estimate of $2.38, but current-quarter guidance fell below estimates on both top and bottom lines.

UiPath — The software company tanked 30% after saying its CEO Rob Enslin will resign, effective June 1. He will also be stepping down from the board of directors. Daniel Dines, former CEO of UiPath and current chief innovation officer, will return to the helm.

HP Inc. — The manufacturer of personal computers rose 3%. HP posted adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share on revenue of $12.8 billion in its fiscal second quarter, above analysts' estimates of 81 cents a share and revenue of $12.6 billion, according to LSEG.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Pure Storage — The software company rose 1% on better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings. Pure Storage posted 32 cents a share in adjusted earnings on $693.5 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had forecast 21 cents a share on revenue of $681 million.

Okta — The digital identity verification company added nearly 2% after top- and bottom-line numbers topped analysts' estimates in the first quarter. Okta's second-quarter revenue guidance range of $631 million to $633 million also beat the consensus estimate for $616 million, according to LSEG data.

Capri — The Versace and Jimmy Choo fashion group shed 3% after fiscal fourth-quarter results missed analysts' estimates. Capri reported adjusted earnings of 42 cents a share, while analysts had estimated 65 cents, according to LSEG. Revenue of $1.22 billion also missed forecasts of $1.30 billion. Management cited softening demand for luxury goods and a slowdown in Asia.

C3.ai — Shares of the artificial intelligence software company climbed more than 8% after reporting quarterly results above estimates. C3.ai lost an adjusted 11 cents per share on $86.6 million in revenue. Consensus estimates had called for a loss of 30 cents on revenue of $84.4 million, according to LSEG. Full-year revenue forecasts also beat estimates.

American Eagle Outfitters — Shares pulled back nearly 6% after the clothing retailer's first-quarter revenue missed estimates and it issued weak forward guidance. American Eagle Outfitters reported $1.14 billion in revenue, lower than the average analyst estimate of $1.15 billion, according to LSEG data. Earnings beat estimates, but full-year revenue guidance was in a range of 2% to 4%, compared to forecasts for 3.4%.

Agilent Technologies — The life sciences company tumbled 14% after lowering full-year earnings and revenue guidance. Agilent guided for earnings per share between $5.15 and $5.25 versus previous guidance of $5.44 to $5.55, according to FactSet. Revenue guidance was also pulled back to between $6.42 billion and $6.50 billion, compared to prior guidance in a range of $6.71 billion to $6.81 billion. Meanwhile, fiscal second-quarter earnings topped estimates, while revenue narrowly fell below the consensus estimate.

Nutanix — The cloud computing company tumbled 14% after issuing its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecast of $530 million to $540 million that missed analysts' estimates of $546 million. Full-year revenue guidance of $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion compared to prior forecasts of $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion, and consensus estimates of $2.14 billion, per FactSet.

— CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed reporting.