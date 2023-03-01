Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Silvergate Capital, Salesforce, Snowflake, Okta and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Salesforce — Salesforce shares popped more than 16% in extended trading after the software company surpassed analysts' expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv. The company also shared stronger-than-expected guidance for the fiscal first quarter and full year.

Silvergate Capital – Silvergate Capital shares plunged more than 22% in extended trading after the crypto-focused bank filed to delay its 10-K annual report.

Snowflake — Shares of Snowflake fell 7% despite posting a top-and-bottom line beat for the recent quarter, according to Refinitiv. The cloud company shared lighter-than-expected product revenue guidance for the current period. Snowflake also announced a $2 billion buyback plan.

Okta — Okta shares rallied about 13% in extended trading after topping expectations for the fourth quarter, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. The identity management company also shared strong revenue and EPS guidance for the current period, including an unexpected profit. Full-year EPS guidance that came in well above expectations.

American Eagle Outfitters — The retail stock jumped more than 6% postmarket after beating analysts' expectations for the holiday quarter, according to Refinitiv. American Eagle Outfitters posted adjusted earnings of 37 cents a share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

Splunk – Splunk shares slipped 1% after the software company issued revenue guidance for the first quarter and full year that fell short of analysts' estimates, according to FactSet. Separately, the company beat on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter.

Box – The cloud storage company's shares tumbled 9% after Box posted its latest quarterly results. The company offered weak guidance for the first quarter. Nevertheless, Box beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line for the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv.

Celsius Holdings — The energy drink maker's stock slipped more than 3% postmarket after sharing an unexpected loss for the fourth quarter, according to FactSet. Revenue also came in lighter than expected.

Pure Storage — Shares of the data storage developer dropped nearly 8% after hours after reporting fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. Full-year revenue growth guidance also fell short of what Wall Street anticipated.

Plug Power – Shares of the hydrogen fuel cell company slipped 3%. Plug posted a per-share loss of $1.25 for the full year, wider than the $1.10 per-share loss analysts expected, according to FactSet.

— CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed reporting